Police are asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old girl who disappeared a week ago.Emily Gonzalez was last seen leaving the 5600 block of Chimney Rock in an unknown direction on Feb. 7 at 5 p.m.Emily was wearing black and white pants. She's 5'3" and weighs 120 pounds.She's described as having a medium brown complexion and brown eyes.If you have any information about where Emily may be, contact Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.