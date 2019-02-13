Houston police searching for 12-year-old girl last seen a week ago

12-year-old girl missing for a week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old girl who disappeared a week ago.

Emily Gonzalez was last seen leaving the 5600 block of Chimney Rock in an unknown direction on Feb. 7 at 5 p.m.

Emily was wearing black and white pants. She's 5'3" and weighs 120 pounds.

She's described as having a medium brown complexion and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where Emily may be, contact Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.
