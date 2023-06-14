Galib Chowdhury, the Houston police officer accused of shooting his wife in the face with an AR-15, appeared in court Wednesday.

HPD officer charged with shooting wife in face with AR-15 during alleged break-in appears in court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston police officer accused of shooting his wife in the face with an AR-15 appeared in court Wednesday after claiming she got in the way during a break-in.

Galib Chowdhury, 31, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member with serious bodily injury for the Monday, June 12 shooting at their home on Clay Road.

During his court appearance, Chowdhury claimed he and his wife, Sadaf Iqbal, got home 30 minutes before the alleged incident, and their door was unlocked.

He said someone broke into their home, and his wife got in the way and was shot.

Court officials said Iqbal was shot in the face with an AR-15 rifle and appeared to have defensive wounds. She remains in the hospital.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Off-duty Houston police officer charged after allegedly shooting wife in face with rifle

Surveillance video reportedly shows Chowdhury getting home at 11:50 p.m. Sunday and Iqbal at 12:27 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said they found angry text messages Chowdhury allegedly sent his wife in the hours leading up to the shooting.

A pile of clothes on hangers was also found on the apartment floor with a suitcase nearby, according to police.

ABC13 spoke to Chowdhury's attorney, Nicole Deborde, who said the officer is still employed with HPD but has been relieved of duty.

Chowdhury's bond remains at $125,000.

SEE PREVIOUS REPORT: $125,000 bond set for HPD officer who says he accidentally shot his wife during a break-in

His bond conditions include remaining within Harris County and wearing an ankle monitor.

The court also issued a protective order in which Chowdhury cannot go within 200 feet of his wife or have any contact with her.

Chowdhury's next court appearance is Aug. 22.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.