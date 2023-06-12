Off-duty Houston police officer accused of shooting wife in face during argument

A 31-year-old police officer will be charged after Chief Troy Finner said the man shot his wife in the face during an argument overnight Monday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 31-year-old police officer accused of shooting his wife in the face has been immediately relieved of duty, Houston police chief Troy Finner said on Monday.

The officer was off-duty at the time of the shooting, Finner said, adding that the department is calling this a case of domestic violence that started as an argument.

Authorities responded to a call just after midnight at an apartment in the 10300 block of Clay Road near Shadowdate in northwest Houston.

When police arrived, they found the woman had been shot in the face.

The officer was arrested and will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Finner said.

The victim, 30, underwent surgery. It's believed her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Finner told ABC13 the rifle used in the shooting was not assigned to the officer by the department. In fact, all the weapons owned by officers are personally owned, HPD said.

"It's difficult. We all took an oath of office to serve and protect, but we're human as well and this hurts," Finner said. "This is the exception rather than the rule. I want to stand on that, but at the same time it's important for the public to know, there is accountability here at HPD. Respecting the due process. I'm expediting my administrative part on it. That's a promise."

HPD has not released the officer's name because the district attorney's office has not officially accepted the charges against him. Finner said the officer has been with the department for two years.

The woman's name will not be released out of concern for her privacy.

Meanwhile, HPD's Special Investigations Unit will handle the criminal side of the case. Internal Affairs will also investigate.

