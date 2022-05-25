HPD officer placed on leave after shooting suspect who opened fire inside SW Houston home garage

HPD Commanders and PIO en route to 4526 Warm Springs Rd for an officer involved shooting. Prelim info is one officer discharged duty weapon and suspect was struck. No info on suspect condition at this time. No officers injured. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/uGb8hV77sZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 25, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer shot a man while responding to a call on the southwest side early Wednesday morning.According to HPD Asst. Chief Ben Tien, police were called at about 2:35 a.m. to the 4500 block of Warm Springs Drive near Huggins Drive, where a man said he wanted to die by suicide.Initially as police responded, officers said they noticed a car, that belongs to the man, was wrecked in a yard at the front of the neighborhood off the US 90 Alternate.When they arrived at the home and were waiting for back-up, they said they heard shots from inside the closed garage.When help arrived, the suspect started firing again, this time the garage door opened. That's when an officer returned fire.The man was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital after receiving aid from HFD. He is in stable condition, according to authorities.Tien said the officer who shot the suspect has been with the department for two years. He will be put on administrative leave, per policy.The body cam footage will also be released within 30 days.Authorities are still investigating to see if this was an attempted suicide by cop or if the suspect was under the influence.