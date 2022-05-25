HPD officer placed on leave after shooting suspect who opened fire inside SW Houston home garage

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Officer shoots suspect after he opened fire inside garage, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer shot a man while responding to a call on the southwest side early Wednesday morning.

According to HPD Asst. Chief Ben Tien, police were called at about 2:35 a.m. to the 4500 block of Warm Springs Drive near Huggins Drive, where a man said he wanted to die by suicide.



Initially as police responded, officers said they noticed a car, that belongs to the man, was wrecked in a yard at the front of the neighborhood off the US 90 Alternate.

When they arrived at the home and were waiting for back-up, they said they heard shots from inside the closed garage.

When help arrived, the suspect started firing again, this time the garage door opened. That's when an officer returned fire.

The man was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital after receiving aid from HFD. He is in stable condition, according to authorities.

Tien said the officer who shot the suspect has been with the department for two years. He will be put on administrative leave, per policy.

The body cam footage will also be released within 30 days.

Authorities are still investigating to see if this was an attempted suicide by cop or if the suspect was under the influence.

For more on this story, follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimeofficer involved shootingshootingman shot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas gov. at Uvalde shooting press conference
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Here's what to know about NRA meeting in Houston
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles within days of turning 18
Houston-area school districts increase security after Uvalde shooting
Skies clear as front moves south Wednesday evening
Show More
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest react to Texas school shooting
Brittney Griner is 'political pawn,' WNBA star's wife tells 'GMA'
Houston woman wants answers to Uvalde shooting that hurt her niece
Clear Brook HS lockdown lifted after student with gun arrested
Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts
More TOP STORIES News