HPD officer who interviewed A.J. Armstrong says he was emotionless, never cried after parents' murders

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The recorded interview between A.J. Armstrong, who is charged in his parents' murders, and police could be played in court Thursday.

The interview occurred in the hours after A.J. allegedly killed his parents, Antonio and Dawn, at their southwest Houston home in July 2016.

Houston Police Department officer Jimmy Dodson took the stand Thursday. Dodson interviewed A.J. on the morning of his parents' deaths, testifying that A.J. was calm and emotionless.

He told the jury A.J. never cried, never got upset and never admitted any fault.

Dodson was asked why he didn't consider any of the other family members on scene that morning to be possible suspects, specifically A.J.'s older brother, Josh Armstrong.

Earlier in the week, the defense appeared to suggest that the killer is actually Josh.

Dodson said that after speaking with them, he had no reason to believe anyone else committed the crime.

Jurors also heard A.J.'s taped interview with the magistrate judge, who read him his rights after the murder. A.J. was heard saying, "Do you know how my dad is?"

On Wednesday, jurors heard the 911 call A.J. made after the murders. He told dispatchers, "It's all my fault."

But the defense argues it's not a confession. A.J.'s attorneys claim the teen later told police he meant he was sorry he couldn't stop the intruder in the house.

A.J. broke down in tears when prosecutors showed pictures of his mother shot in bed.

"The CSU expert was a textbook example of incompetence. He did not know where the alarm system was in the house, he didn't know where the sensors were. I think he testified that there might have been 5,200 sensors in there. All that stuff is not true. He had no idea regarding the vast majority of the layout of the house after being there for seven hours. That's reasonable doubt," said defense attorney Rick DeToto.

Prosecutors did not comment after Wednesday's testimony.


