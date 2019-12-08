HPD officer dead after east Houston shooting, suspect in custody

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer has died after being shot Saturday evening in Houston's East End, according multiple sources.
It happened around 6 p.m. on Avenue L near 74th Street. A suspect was taken into custody shortly after it happened about a block away on Avenue J.
The officer was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
It wasn't known what led to the shooting.
The officer's death is the first line-of-duty fatality involving a Houston-area law enforcement officer since Harris County Sheriff's deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was ambushed during a traffic stop in Sept. 2019.
