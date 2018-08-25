HPD investigating homicide in NW Houston

Breaking: man to be charged with manslaughter after 26yo man was shot in NW Houston home https://t.co/8UezCanP0T pic.twitter.com/mC7j056j9w — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) August 25, 2018

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in northwest Houston.According to authorities, they received a call at around 10:20 a.m. in regards to a shooting in the 5800 block of Birchmont Drive.Houston police say a woman lives at the home, and a man was with her this morning.Another man came to the house and shot the 26-year-old male inside the home multiple times, police said.Officials say the man was shot in the chest and died at the scene.The shooter is expected to be charged with manslaughter.