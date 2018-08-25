HPD investigating homicide in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in northwest Houston.
According to authorities, they received a call at around 10:20 a.m. in regards to a shooting in the 5800 block of Birchmont Drive.
Houston police say a woman lives at the home, and a man was with her this morning.
Breaking: man to be charged with manslaughter after 26yo man was shot in NW Houston home https://t.co/8UezCanP0T pic.twitter.com/mC7j056j9w— Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) August 25, 2018
Another man came to the house and shot the 26-year-old male inside the home multiple times, police said.
Officials say the man was shot in the chest and died at the scene.
The shooter is expected to be charged with manslaughter.