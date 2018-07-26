HPD Chief Art Acevedo said there's a probability murdered doctor was targeted

Police say there's a 'high probability' a doctor who was gunned down in the Texas Medical Center was targeted. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators are still searching for the suspect who killed a prominent Houston doctor, but Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said he doesn't believe it was a random attack.

In a tweet from the Houston police account, Acevedo said, "There's a high probability the doctor was targeted."


Police released new photos on Monday showing a bicycle rider with a fully loaded backpack who they believe shot and killed Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

Hausknecht was shot while riding his bike on his way to work last Friday morning.

The doctor can be seen heading north at 6700 Main and crossing into the West Holcombe Boulevard intersection.


Other photos show the suspect behind the doctor. The shooting happened moments later, one block away.

Later Monday afternoon, new photos taken from a dashcam were released showing a clearer look of the suspect.

Police said the suspect was wearing a blue short-sleeved polo shirt, a khaki ball cap, and khaki shorts. The backpack he was carrying was a large, fully loaded, olive green backpack.

Former patient remembers doctor shot to death by gunman on bike


So far, no arrests have been made, and police are searching for leads into Hausknecht's death.

Hausknecht was a private doctor who worked at Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Hausknecht's wife, Dr. Georgia R. Hsieh, called his death "senseless."

"So many have asked what can be done to help. While law enforcement has given you their focus on finding the criminal, I am asking you to use your vote and your voice to stem the tide of this growing public health epidemic," she said in the statement.

