As police comb the area near the Texas Medical Center for a murder suspect, one of the district's prominent hospitals identified the victim killed Friday by a gunman on a bike as a prominent cardiologist.Cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht was shot and killed while riding his bicycle to work in the mid-morning hours, Houston Methodist confirmed in a statement."Mark was a leader in the Houston Cardiovascular Associates and specialized in cardiovascular disease," said Houston Methodist, which added that Hausknecht was part of the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center.The rest of the statement read:Hausknecht was the victim of the shooting on South Main near Holcombe around 8:50 a.m. Police say that the suspect on a bicycle fatally shot the doctor and then fled the scene.Hausknecht was a private doctor who worked at Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Hospital.The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man wearing a dark jacket. Police said the suspect had a tan baseball cap, sunglasses and was clean shaven.The Houston Police Department is currently searching the area for the suspect.Former President George H.W. Bush offered his condolences in a statement."Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man," Bush 41 said. "I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers."A former patient set up a memorial in remembrance of Hausknecht on Saturday morning. He said that Hausknecht was the sweetest person he had known."It's sad. It's very sad. We need gun control, that's crazy. We cannot have this," a former patient said.HPD homicide unit is investigating the scene.