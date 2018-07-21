Sketch released of suspect wanted for killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police have released a sketch of the person they believe killed a prominent Houston doctor Friday morning.
The wife of Dr. Mark Hausknecht, Dr. Georgia R. Hsieh, called his death "senseless."
Below is the statement released by the doctor's wife:
After spending his adult life saving and prolonging the lives of others, my talented husband, Dr. Mark Hausknecht, had his life prematurely ended.
"Senseless" has become a trite adjective to describe these tragedies, but what IS senseless is the misguided notion that any society with more guns is a safer society. When students cannot go to school without fear, and teachers need to arm themselves, what has this country come to?? As a trained emergency medicine physician, I am no stranger to the devastating consequences of both intentional and accidental firearm use. Now my family and I have joined the ranks of the tens of thousands of other grieving Americans who lose innocent loved ones each year.
So many have asked what can be done to help. While law enforcement has given you their focus on finding the criminal, I am asking you to use your vote and your voice to stem the tide of this growing public health epidemic. Write, email or tweet your Congressional Representative urging sensible gun laws. We owe it to future generations to leave a safer environment.
Our family would like to thank law enforcement, the medical community, and so many colleagues, patients, friends and neighbors who have reached out to support us during this difficult time. Mark loved this city. To honor him--work hard, be responsible, patient, tolerant and compassionate.
Houston police say Dr. Hausknecht, 65, was shot and killed while riding his bicycle to work Friday.
A private ambulance passing by pulled over to help.
Police say that the suspect on a bicycle fatally shot the doctor and then fled the scene.
Hausknecht was a private doctor who worked at Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Hospital.
Dr. Kevin Lisman was a medical partner with Hausknecht for 15 years.
"Mark never had an enemy," Lisman said. "He was very quiet, and very humble. Just the kind of guy who would take care of anybody at the drop of a hat."
Lisman said the practice is stunned by the news.
"When you have a partner in a practice they're like family," Lisman said. "Whenever you have somebody taken away so tragically it's like ripping a family member from you."
Former President George H.W. Bush offered his condolences in a statement.
"Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man," Bush 41 said. "I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers."
Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
RELATED: 'SOMETHING'S WRONG': First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting in Texas Medical Center