Sketch released of suspect wanted for killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht

Houston police have released a sketch of the person they believe killed a prominent Houston doctor Friday morning.The wife of Dr. Mark Hausknecht, Dr. Georgia R. Hsieh, called his death "senseless."Below is the statement released by the doctor's wife:Houston police say Dr. Hausknecht, 65, was shot and killed while riding his bicycle to work Friday.A private ambulance passing by pulled over to help.Police say that the suspect on a bicycle fatally shot the doctor and then fled the scene.Hausknecht was a private doctor who worked at Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Hospital.Dr. Kevin Lisman was a medical partner with Hausknecht for 15 years."Mark never had an enemy," Lisman said. "He was very quiet, and very humble. Just the kind of guy who would take care of anybody at the drop of a hat."Lisman said the practice is stunned by the news."When you have a partner in a practice they're like family," Lisman said. "Whenever you have somebody taken away so tragically it's like ripping a family member from you."Former President George H.W. Bush offered his condolences in a statement."Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man," Bush 41 said. "I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers."