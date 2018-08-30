HUMAN TRAFFICKING CRACKDOWN: Houston police arrest 68 people for engaging in prostitution

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say they arrested 68 people for compelling or soliciting prostitution.

Authorities say the arrests were made between June 1 and July 31.

Police hope that by releasing the photos they'll raise awareness of human trafficking and put the community on notice that officers are no longer tolerating these crimes.

Law enforcement has been stepping up efforts to catch those participating in prostitution.

On Aug. 24, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office announced it made 11 arrests during an undercover sting that lasted two days.

Officials say some of the arrests were made close to schools, with one happening in the parking lot of a day care.
