The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said it made 11 arrests during an undercover prostitution operation this past week in northwest Harris County.Another suspect is still on the run.The bust happened over a two-day period. Authorities focused primarily on the 1960 corridor, I-45 near Bammel Road, Cypress Station and the Willowbrook Mall area.Constable Mark Herman said during a press conference Friday morning that some of the alleged sex buyers propositioned undercover male and female officers."We went after the demand side of prostitution. That is going after the actual Johns," Herman said.About 40 officers were part of the sting. Herman says two of the arrests were made close to schools, with one person being picked up in the parking lot of a day care.All of the suspects have been charged with a Class B misdemeanor for prostitution.One of the men, Robert Leger, managed to get away from officers. Herman says Leger fled in a stolen vehicle. He was chased, but ended up bailing in a wooded area.He will face additional charges of felony evading and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.Herman says teams are currently out getting him. They hope to have him in custody by the end of the day."The message is be careful who you confront and proposition out there because it could be an undercover officer. I can tell you for those suspects that we did not get on this sweep, stand by because we are rolling out another operation very soon and you will be arrested the next go round," Herman warned.Authorities say all of the suspects live in the area.