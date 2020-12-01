Business

Tech giant HP Enterprise moving headquarters from California to Spring, Texas

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Fortune 500 company Hewlett Packard Enterprise is moving its world headquarters from California to the Houston area.

The move by the tech giant will mean thousands of jobs for the area when it opens in the city of Spring in 2022.

"As we look to the future, our business needs, opportunities for cost savings, and team members' preferences about the future of work, we are excited to relocate HPE's headquarters to the Houston region," said Antonio Neri, the company's CEO.

HPE describes itself as "the global edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere."

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which focuses solely on information technology and solutions, is not to be confused with HP Inc., which focuses on computer hardware and printers.

HPE and HP Inc. spun off from their corporate predecessor Hewlett-Packard. HP Inc. actually houses an existing office location in Spring.

The company was founded in 2015 and is ranked 109th on the list of Fortune 500 companies.
