hospital

Can't afford to pay your medical bills? Here's how to lower the cost

By
On average, the cost of a hospital stay is $5,000 a day, and sometimes even with insurance, medical bills can spiral out of control. But, there are ways you can lower the costs.

For a reduction or elimination of a medical bill, simply give the health care provider a call and it works nearly every time, according to a survey by LendingTree.

If you're unable to pay or have difficulty making the payments over time, try negotiating.

LendingTree asked 1,500 people about medical bills and found that 93% of those surveyed were successful in reducing or eliminating medical debt.

"First thing is you want to call the billing office directly. That number should be on the medical bill, and the person on the other side of the phone is going to be the one who can actually help you negotiate down that medical bill or get you on a payment plan," said Erika Giovanetti with LendingTree.

Before you call, look at an itemized copy of your bill from the hospital, an explanation of benefits from your insurance company and a summary of benefits and coverage.

Look over the documents and then set aside at least an hour for the phone call.

Once you get someone on the phone, be cordial and let them know you cannot afford to pay or need help reducing the cost.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehealthmoneyhospitalsave moneyfinancehealth insurancebills
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOSPITAL
Katy ISD football player finishes rehab after horrific crash
Doctor reunited with family after year living in RV to keep COVID away
Texas virus hospitalizations falling further below 4,000
Medical board clears former Harris Co. doctor of wrongdoing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
22M Texans are eligible for vaccine, but doses are limited
6-year-old wasn't wearing seatbelt in US-290 crash, HPD says
Biden staffer blocks Cruz from taking video at migrant facility
Texas teen paralyzed in crash standing with help of Exoskeleton
LIVE: George Floyd's family speaks ahead of trial
Enjoy the sunshine on Monday, showers return Tuesday
Escaped inmate 'walked away' from Beaumont prison camp
Show More
COVID-19 origins inconclusive, draft of WHO report says
A recap of the news for Monday, March 29
Texas state trooper remains critical after shooting, DPS says
1 million vaccine doses set to arrive today in Texas for all adults
ABC13 staffer in remission urges others to get screened for cancer
More TOP STORIES News