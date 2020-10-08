Careers

How you can land a job paying $30 an hour during ABC13's virtual job fair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a job, ABC13 is hosting a virtual job fair and will showcase several positions paying up to $30 an hour.

The virtual job fair will take place in partnership with Workforce Solutions on ABC13's Facebook page Thursday at 3 p.m.



If you're interested in participating, be sure your Facebook contact information is up to date and create a free profile on the Work In Texas website.

There are 10 companies participating in the virtual job fair. The positions are located in Katy, Pasadena, Friendswood, Baytown, Humble and Houston.

The pay ranges between $10 and $30 an hour and include positions in HVAC and construction. One employer is also seeking a bilingual interpreter.

During the virtual job fair, you can directly apply for the jobs through Facebook or Workforce Solution's website.

You can preview the list of job openings by visiting the As Seen on ABC13 section.

Recruiters will be answering inquiries on the spot and you could receive an interview in a few days.

