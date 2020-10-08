How you can land a job paying $30 an hour during ABC13's virtual job fair

The virtual job fair will take place in partnership with Workforce Solutions on ABC13's Facebook page Thursday at 3 p.m.
JOB FAIR SUCCESS: For nearly six months, I’ve hosted a weekly job fair with @GulfCoastWFS. These smiling ladies are two of the many success stories. You can land a job too today at 3pm on @abc13houston’s Facebook. Hear how these events are changing lives tonight on ABC13. pic.twitter.com/nsByHmX0NK— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) October 8, 2020
If you're interested in participating, be sure your Facebook contact information is up to date and create a free profile on the Work In Texas website.
There are 10 companies participating in the virtual job fair. The positions are located in Katy, Pasadena, Friendswood, Baytown, Humble and Houston.
The pay ranges between $10 and $30 an hour and include positions in HVAC and construction. One employer is also seeking a bilingual interpreter.
During the virtual job fair, you can directly apply for the jobs through Facebook or Workforce Solution's website.
You can preview the list of job openings by visiting the As Seen on ABC13 section.
Recruiters will be answering inquiries on the spot and you could receive an interview in a few days.
