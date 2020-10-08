How you can land a job paying $30 an hour during ABC13's virtual job fair

JOB FAIR SUCCESS: For nearly six months, I’ve hosted a weekly job fair with @GulfCoastWFS. These smiling ladies are two of the many success stories. You can land a job too today at 3pm on @abc13houston’s Facebook. Hear how these events are changing lives tonight on ABC13. pic.twitter.com/nsByHmX0NK — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) October 8, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a job, ABC13 is hosting a virtual job fair and will showcase several positions paying up to $30 an hour.The virtual job fair will take place in partnership withonThursday at 3 p.m.If you're interested in participating, be sure your Facebook contact information is up to date and create a free profile on theThere are 10 companies participating in the virtual job fair. The positions are located in Katy, Pasadena, Friendswood, Baytown, Humble and Houston.The pay ranges between $10 and $30 an hour and include positions in HVAC and construction. One employer is also seeking a bilingual interpreter.During the virtual job fair, you can directly apply for the jobs through Facebook orYou can preview the list of job openings by visiting thesection.Recruiters will be answering inquiries on the spot and you could receive an interview in a few days.