Houston families are getting creative with Halloween festivities in a pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- From candy catapults to chocolate chutes, Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic will look and feel a little different.

Dr. David Persse with the Houston Health Department says trick-or-treating for the Houston area can be done safely if you follow simple rules.

1. Maintain social distancing
2. Do not use a community candy bowl
3. Wear a face mask, not a Halloween costume mask

"The plastic masks that go with the costumes, they're not the same as the cloth masks that we're talking about," Persse said. "So I advise mom and dad to make a cloth mask that goes with the costume."

His biggest tip is to not let anyone come to your front door.

Many families are pre-bagging candy and laying it out on decorated tables. Some are creating candy clothes lines or even a candy chute.

"My plan is to use this to not only deliver candy to the kids, but syringes filled with jello-shots for the adults," said Marian Cabanillas who created a candy chute.

Many families said celebrating the holiday this year isn't so much about the candy and costumes but more about light-hearted fun and smiles--something that may be more important now than ever before.

