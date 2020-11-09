Traffic

10.3 miles of new SH-288 toll lanes opening this month, including new Southmore Bridge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been a long road building the SH-288 toll lanes, but after four years of construction, the project is set to open this month.

SH-288's 10.3 miles of new freeway, including huge flyovers and managed toll lanes, stretch from downtown Houston to Clear Creek.

The project broke ground in 2016. It was supposed to take 1,000 days from start to finish, but that original mid-2019 completion date got pushed back over and over thanks to repeated weather events including Harvey, and construction delays.

Instead of opening the roadway one segment at a time, the entire new project is opening at once, including the brand new Southmore Bridge and the direct connectors at Holcombe going into the Texas Medical Center.

Don't forget, you have to pay to use the toll lanes. Adjustable pricing is based on time of day and volume of traffic.

In other words, if the lanes get too congested, toll prices will increase to control traffic.

New drainage has been installed throughout the project, but the developer told ABC13 if Brays Bayou is full, that water simply has nowhere to go.

