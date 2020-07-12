houston restaurant weeks

Houston Black Restaurant week celebrates 5 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 5th annual Houston Black Restaurant week is taking place between July 10 and July 19.

Dozens of Black-owned restaurants are participating this year, and participants will have a chance to grab deals or possibly win gift cards and cash prizes.

  • Craft Burger - 713 Main St. Houston, TX - Craft burgers, chicken, and pork sandwiches made from natural and local ingredients.
  • Fainmous BBQ 1201 Oliver St. Houston, TX - Tennessee BBQ that includes pork, ribs, brisket, and they even have vegan options!
  • Lucille's 5512 La Branch St. Houston, TX - Southern style cuisine with fusion of international flavors. They also serve meals to Houston's senior and at-risk communities. You can help by donating $10 for each meal. Call Lucille's at 713-568-2505 to donate.


Houston Black Restaurant Week runs now until July 19. To check out other participating restaurants, click here.

