Houston Black Restaurant week celebrates 5 years

Craft Burger - 713 Main St. Houston, TX - Craft burgers, chicken, and pork sandwiches made from natural and local ingredients.

Fainmous BBQ 1201 Oliver St. Houston, TX - Tennessee BBQ that includes pork, ribs, brisket, and they even have vegan options!

Lucille's 5512 La Branch St. Houston, TX - Southern style cuisine with fusion of international flavors. They also serve meals to Houston's senior and at-risk communities. You can help by donating $10 for each meal. Call Lucille's at 713-568-2505 to donate.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 5th annual Houston Black Restaurant week is taking place between July 10 and July 19.Dozens of Black-owned restaurants are participating this year, and participants will have a chance to grab deals or possibly win gift cards and cash prizes.Check out the video above to see how these restaurants are participating.Houston Black Restaurant Week runs now until July 19. To check out other participating restaurants,