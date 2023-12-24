Surge of Houstonians surrendering pets to animal shelters during holiday season, BARC staff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's animal shelter and adoption center is in a "critical" situation, according to shelter director Jarrad Mears.

Mears said on Friday that the intake and adoption kennels were full and staff were setting up temporary pop-up creates to house nearly arriving pets.

ABC13 visited the shelter during Saturday's free adoption day, where staff members and volunteers were assisting families.

"We really just wanted a friend for our dog, because when we go, he's always just there," 8-year-old Gino said.

Gino and his family adopted a pitbull mix, which staff describe as one of the hardest breeds to adopt.

"We just want to make a dog have a nice home," Gino said.

Shelter staff also said they see an increase in people surrendering pets during the holiday season.

"People should take the time to think if they can take on this commitment," potential adopter Asha Jones said.

BARC will be closed for all services on Dec. 22, Dec. 24, and Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday.

Although BARC is traditionally closed for adoptions on Mondays, Urgent Pets can be adopted via the shelter's 3200 Carr St. entrance those days.

