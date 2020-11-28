28-year-old Houston woman's body found in trunk of car following chase in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in the trunk of a car following a brief chase that ended Saturday morning in downtown Beaumont.On Saturday morning, a DPS trooper noticed a white Honda speeding eastbound on I-10 in Chambers County around 7:45 a.m. That's when the trooper pulled him over near FM 365, but the driver, Victor Campbell Jr. from Fresno, immediately sped off, sparking the chase.The chase ended when 35-year-old Campbell crashed near a church resale shop parking lot, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard.While troopers were searching the car, they found the body of 28-year-old Briana Teirra Johnson from Houston in the trunk. DPS has not yet released the exact cause of death, but a full autopsy has been ordered.Lt. Havard said Campbell was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later taken to Jefferson County jail following his release from the hospital.Campbell faces charges for felony evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. Additional felony charges may be added, police said.