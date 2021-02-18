winter weather

Hospitals working to conserve water as most vulnerable remain top of mind

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As millions of residents in Harris County continue to have water issues from low pressure to have no water at all, the Houston-area's hospital systems say they are open and operating, but many are under water conservation.

At Texas Children's Hospital, two of its three campuses have reduced water pressure. The same goes for Ben Taub Hospital, LBJ Hospital, and Memorial Hermann.

"You have to remember, the folks at the hospitals are the most vulnerable folks," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Houston water pressure slowly getting a boost, but be patient
EMBED More News Videos

Here's everything we learned at Mayor Sylvester Turner's news briefing on Houston's severe weather on Wednesday.



As we're still facing the COVID-19 crisis, hospitals are also taking in patients with hypothermia and carbon monoxide poisoning. Memorial Hermann said they've seen 100 CO poisoning cases since Monday.

Doctors calling it a "very serious public health emergency" tell ABC13, "We have seen both adults and patients in our emergency rooms as people without power do anything they can to keep their families warm."

Now, with low water pressure and many cities under a boil advisory, hospitals continue to persevere.

"It creates problems for just the general operation of the hospital ... think cleaning, toilets, that kind of thing," said Hidalgo.

As area leaders work to restore this basic utility, the goal is to push through together.

"We are working with the state to bring in additional water," said Mark Sloan, the emergency management coordinator for Harris County. "We have found additional resources for them when we can. We are all in this together, but our hospitals, [Hidalgo] mentioned, is where the most vulnerable are impacted by this, and the focus is to get them online as quickly and as effectively as possible."

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustoncoldwater damagepower outagewaterwater conservationboil water advisoryweatherwater leakwinter weatherdrinking waterfreeze
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER WEATHER
Boombox Taco Truck feeds 800 families without power or water
Desperation sets in as Texas power and water issues continue
Houston freeway becomes personal ski slope in viral video
What happens if you drink water, but you didn't boil it?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Significant progress' could be made overnight, ERCOT says
Icy roads possible overnight with another freeze
More than 110 icy spots reported on Houston-area roadways
Boombox Taco Truck feeds 800 families without power or water
Winter storm tragedies leave 2 families with little to nothing
If your pipes burst, here's what to do next
CenterPoint Energy urges customers to conserve power
Show More
Boil orders in effect for much of the Houston area
Here's where you can go if you need to get warm
What happens if you drink water, but you didn't boil it?
Desperation sets in as Texas power and water issues continue
Gov. Abbott gives no timetable for full power restoration
More TOP STORIES News