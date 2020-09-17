Walmart shopper robbed at gunpoint while loading groceries in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Walmart customer's trip for groceries in southwest Houston turned into a frightful experience just from the simple act of loading items into her vehicle.In a video released by Crime Stoppers of Houston, the shopper was face-to-face with a robber who pointed a gun at her. The video came from the parking lot of the Walmart in the 2700 block of Kirkwood, and the holdup was captured on Aug. 30 at around 1:30 p.m.The footage shows the victim loading her groceries when a dark green vehicle, possibly a 2013 Toyota Rav4, pulled up behind her with a man getting out.Crime Stoppers said the man pointed his weapon and demanded everything she had, forcibly grabbing the victim's backpack that contained her wallet and other personal items.The robber then got back into the driver's seat of his vehicle and sped off.Police described the robber as Black, 25-30 years old, 5'11" in height, and 160-170 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt.Police added the robber's vehicle has a spare tire on the front passenger side.Crime Stoppers may pay up to to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. If you have information, you're urged to call 713-222-TIPS or submit a tip at the