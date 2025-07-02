Man accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl he picked up from bus stop, court records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in finding a fugitive wanted for child sex assault.

Jonathan Page, 30, is charged with sexual assault of a child under 17 years old, according to court records.

Court documents read that Page picked up two teen girls from a bus stop in the 3400 block of Walnut Bend to take them to school on Feb. 8, 2023. Page allegedly struck one of the teens, who was 16 years old, with a blunt object multiple times, strangled her with a seat belt, and raped her while the other teen was in the vehicle urging him to stop, court documents stated.

Documents stated that the victim came forward in October 2023 during an unrelated interview at the Children's Assessment Center. She said she and her friend called someone they had met the week before that they knew only as "J" for a ride to school.

Documents state that investigators were able to track down a blood donation center, where Page donated plasma.

Court documents stated that one of the several stops included one to a blood bank before the sex assault happened. The victim told investigators that Page had a child seat in the car.

Court records state that Page is a registered sex offender from a November 2017 sexual assault conviction.

Authorities say Page is described as a Black man with brown eyes, short black hair, standing at 6 foot 1, and weighing 160 pounds.

Authorities are now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.