At least 2 suspects wanted in deadly triple shooting inside clothing store on Southwest Freeway: HPD

At least five other people were inside of the business, detectives say, but no one stuck around. Now, authorities are looking through surveillance video.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead and two others are recovering at a hospital after a shooting inside of a clothing store on the Southwest Freeway, police said. They're hoping those two injured people will be able to shed light on what happened.

Officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11500 block of the Southwest Freeway and West Bellfort Avenue.

Police were on the scene in a matter of seconds because they were doing a traffic stop just a few feet away when they heard shots. They were coming from Demond Diablo Clothing Store.

Surveillance video obtained by detectives allegedly shows some illegal activity may have been happening inside the store.

There is no definite motive yet, but police said two suspects carried this out. A description was not provided, but it is believed they range from 30 to 40 years old.

"From what we can see, exiting through the front door, at least five other people were inside of the business. The back door was swung wide open, so we are trying to look over footage for that too," Det. Andrew Ledford said.

Ledford said no one stuck around.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are urged to contact authorities.

