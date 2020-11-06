Southwest Freeway closures this weekend, plus METRO route changes

Traffic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- US-59 Southwest Freeway will be shut down inbound from Gessner to Fondren all weekend.

As an alternate route, use the Westpark Tollway or surface streets like Bissonnet.

Also, expect some METRO schedule changes starting this weekend.

The frequency of 28 different bus routes will be updated starting Sunday. It includes two park and ride routes.

Route changes can be found here on the METRO website.

