Truck crash blocks part of Southwest Freeway near 610 West Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic along US-59 Southwest Freeway stacked up Sunday morning due to a truck crash in Southwest Houston.It happened in the southbound lanes of the freeway near 610 West Loop. Various lanes were blocked as crews worked to clear the wreck and traffic around the city's busiest interchange was heavy.Drivers will want to avoid US-59 and 610 West Loop and detour via Bissonnet Street, Westpark Drive, Richmond Avenue or Westheimer Road.There was no word on what caused the crash.