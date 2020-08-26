Traffic

I-45 northbound reopens at Spring Cypress after hazmat spill

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A designated evacuation route for those trying to leave ahead of Hurricane Laura is back open after a hazmat spill briefly closed the road.

The northbound lanes of I-45 at Spring Cypress were shut down while emergency and cleanup crews responded to the scene. This is important because the northbound side of the freeway is the evacuation route.

The freeway reopened around 11:50 a.m.

