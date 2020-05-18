Outbound Southwest Fwy closed at Beltway 8 after deadly crash

All mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway SB at Beltway 8 blocked due to fatal crash. Seek alternate route and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/vpbDDHhKAF — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 18, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash Monday afternoon has blocked the outbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway near Beltway 8.Texas Department of Transportation tweeted about the closure to mainlanes just before 1 p.m. While it's not known what happened, TxDOT advised drivers to seek alternate routes around the area.A Houston TranStar camera in the area captured an 18-wheeler on the shoulder and a number of emergency vehicles behind it.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.