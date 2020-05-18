Traffic

Outbound Southwest Fwy closed at Beltway 8 after deadly crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash Monday afternoon has blocked the outbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway near Beltway 8.

Texas Department of Transportation tweeted about the closure to mainlanes just before 1 p.m. While it's not known what happened, TxDOT advised drivers to seek alternate routes around the area.

A Houston TranStar camera in the area captured an 18-wheeler on the shoulder and a number of emergency vehicles behind it.



Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott to announce next step to reopen Texas
Man shares Facebook live in middle of standoff in SW Houston
Texas State Parks allowing limited overnight camping
You'll find new social distancing rules in place at the gym
SPONSORED: This yummy grilled chicken recipe is only 4 ingredients!
Masses cancelled at church as 3 test positive for COVID-19
Big Rivers Waterpark reopening Memorial Day weekend
Show More
See how this Katy-area waterpark is preparing for reopening
Kroger giving workers new bonuses after cutting 'hero' pay
$2,500 prize for winner of virtual spelling bee
Man saves wife and her sisters before going under in Sims Bayou
Treebeards in downtown Houston to close due to spike in rent
More TOP STORIES News