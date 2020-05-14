Traffic

18-wheeler loaded with chicken bones overturned on US-59 at FM 2919

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are working to clear an accident involving an 18-wheeler loaded with chicken bones.



All southbound lanes of US-59 at FM 2919 are being diverted at Loop 541.

Officials said the driver of the 18-wheeler crashed into a wall and suffered minor injuries.



Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area for the time being.

