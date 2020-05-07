Outbound North Fwy at Airtex blocked by major crash

A left lane has opened up on I-45 NB at Airtex. Hazmat clean up is underway. Expect closure to be in place for an hour or more. https://t.co/78WSDemNLD — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 7, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Northbound lanes of I-45 North Freeway at Airtex are blocked Thursday afternoon after multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck.SkyEye captured at least five vehicles involved in the crash, including one being pinned against a wall by a big rig.It's not immediately known if anyone was killed or injured.TxDOT said at least one lane of traffic was allowed open as a hazmat cleanup got underway.