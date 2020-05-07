Traffic

Outbound North Fwy at Airtex blocked by major crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Northbound lanes of I-45 North Freeway at Airtex are blocked Thursday afternoon after multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck.

SkyEye captured at least five vehicles involved in the crash, including one being pinned against a wall by a big rig.

It's not immediately known if anyone was killed or injured.

TxDOT said at least one lane of traffic was allowed open as a hazmat cleanup got underway.



