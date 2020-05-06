Traffic

Dump truck crash ties up SW Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The southbound lanes of I-69 were blocked Wednesday morning after a dump truck lost control and crashed south of downtown.

It happened near Spur 527 and tied up traffic for miles. Traffic was being diverted off I-69 at Fannin St. for part of the morning.

It wasn't clear what led to the crash.

Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Morning showers followed by sunshine this morning
Thieves try to take ATM inside Houston museum
What you need to know about salon reopenings in Texas
Clerk kills suspect during attempted robbery in NE Houston
13 Investigates: COVID-19 connection to 5-year high homicide rate
Blue Angels to fly over Houston area today
Kingwood native will fly over Houston with the Blue Angels
Show More
Student loan forgiveness bill proposed for doctors fighting COVID-19
3 Houston suburbs ranked top places to live in Texas
2 dead after fall from Galleria area parking garage
Harris Co. jail employees still at huge risk for getting COVID-19
Nat Geo commemorates end of WWII in special June issue
More TOP STORIES News