Dump truck crash ties up SW Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The southbound lanes of I-69 were blocked Wednesday morning after a dump truck lost control and crashed south of downtown.It happened near Spur 527 and tied up traffic for miles. Traffic was being diverted off I-69 at Fannin St. for part of the morning.It wasn't clear what led to the crash.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.