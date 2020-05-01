Traffic

1 dead in major crash on FM 2920 in Spring

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person was hurt Friday morning in a major crash in Spring.

It happened just before 6 a.m. in the 4300 block of FM 2920 and Bridgestone Lane.

All lanes of FM 2920 were closed after the crash, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.



It wasn't yet clear what caused the crash or how many people were injured.

