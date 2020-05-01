1 dead in major crash on FM 2920 in Spring

Constable Deputies are on scene investigating a major accident in the 4300 block of FM 2920 near the intersection of Bridgestone Lane and FM 2920. All lanes are currently closed. Please avoid the area and use an alternant route. pic.twitter.com/c1YJxPWD04 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 1, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person was hurt Friday morning in a major crash in Spring.It happened just before 6 a.m. in the 4300 block of FM 2920 and Bridgestone Lane.All lanes of FM 2920 were closed after the crash, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.It wasn't yet clear what caused the crash or how many people were injured.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.