Pedestrian killed in North Freeway feeder road crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The death of a pedestrian Thursday morning along the North Freeway feeder road in north Harris County has forced the closure of the northbound lanes, authorities said.It happened just after 5 a.m. north of Richey Road near Vista Drive.A driver was northbound on the feeder road when a young white male suddenly appeared in the road. The driver told deputies he tried to swerve but couldn't avoid the crash.The driver stopped immediately and found the victim had died, investigators said.Deputies closed the North Freeway feeder road in the Vista Drive area while they worked to find out what happened.The victim wasn't immediately identified, and the driver involved wasn't likely to face any charges related to the crash.