HFD fire engine struck by car on Houston's South Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving a Houston Fire Department fire engine Saturday morning has blocked part of South Loop 610.

It happened near MLK Boulevard around 11 a.m.

It wasn't clear what exactly happened, but the crash had the entire eastbound lanes blocked.

Fire crews were already on another call when the car crash happened.

One person was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Firefighters could be seen on video working to pull someone from the vehicle involved.

No firefighters were injured, according to Houston fire chief Sam Pena.
