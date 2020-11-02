Houston ranks No. 3 on list of cities with the most people in financial distress amid COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas -- During the pandemic-produced recession, debt and loans are weighing heavily on the hearts and minds of Houstonians.
A study released this week by personal finance website WalletHub found Houston ranks first among the country's 100 largest United States cities for online searches about debt and first for online searches about loans. Overall, Houston ranks third for financial distress, behind first-place Las Vegas and second-place Chicago.
To examine where Americans are struggling the most financially, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across nine key metrics. Factors taken into consideration include average credit score, number of bankruptcy filings between June 2020 and June 2019, and online searches regarding debt and loans.
