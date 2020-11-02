Society

Houston ranks No. 3 on list of cities with the most people in financial distress amid COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas -- During the pandemic-produced recession, debt and loans are weighing heavily on the hearts and minds of Houstonians.

A study released this week by personal finance website WalletHub found Houston ranks first among the country's 100 largest United States cities for online searches about debt and first for online searches about loans. Overall, Houston ranks third for financial distress, behind first-place Las Vegas and second-place Chicago.

READ ALSO: Texas is the 2nd most hated state in the US, new survey says

To examine where Americans are struggling the most financially, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across nine key metrics. Factors taken into consideration include average credit score, number of bankruptcy filings between June 2020 and June 2019, and online searches regarding debt and loans.

For more on this story, visit our partners at CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharris countymoneycoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicpandemicstressu.s. & worlddebtstudyresearchcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What vandals wrote at Harris County Democrats' headquarters
Drive-thru votes will count, but judge warns voters against it tomorrow
Why we're not using old 'precincts in' method of reporting
Apply now for $1,200 in Harris Co. COVID-19 relief
Search underway for missing Angleton teens last seen Oct. 27
Chilly start to Election Day but beautiful weather later
Did rescued CA hiker stage Zion National Park disappearance?
Show More
3 workers hit in front of church by out-of-control vehicle
Trump, Biden stop in key states as 2020 campaigns near end
6 key questions going into the 2020 presidential election
Eta becomes a category 4 hurricane
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old woman
More TOP STORIES News