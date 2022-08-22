First-ever Houston Theater Week offers buy one, get one free deals on tickets to 77 shows

It's a great way to see all that Houston's arts scene has to offer, from musicals to the symphony, plus, you can stock up on gifts, with some tickets starting at $30.

HOUSTON, Texas -- With the curtain soon rising on Houston's 2022-2023 performing arts season, many of our favorite arts companies and institutions want to welcome audiences back with the performance deal of the year. Music, theater and dance lovers should mark their calendars for the first Houston Theater Week, which arrives August 22-29.

What is it? Think of Houston Theater Week as the ultimate, limited-time performing arts experience. To entice fans, Theater District Houston Association and Houston First Corporation have partnered to bring audiences a BOGO (buy one get one free) ticket sale for some of the most anticipated shows of the upcoming season.

Most of the usual Houston Theater District performing arts suspects are participating, including Houston Symphony, Houston Ballet, Alley Theatre, Houston Grand Opera, DaCamera, Performing Arts Houston, Theatre Under the Stars, and The Hobby Center.

Some favorite local performing arts organizations outside the district are welcoming audiences back with the same savings. ROCO (River Oaks Chamber Orchestra), Dirt Dogs Theatre Company, Main Street Theater, Mercury Chamber Orchestra, Kinetic Ensemble, 4th Wall Theatre Company, Mildred's Umbrella and more will also take the sale spotlight.

For more on how to take full advantage of Houston Theater Week, visit our partners at Culturemap Houston.