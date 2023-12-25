Texans honor Mayor Sylvester Turner with changemaker award on Christmas Eve

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans honored Mayor Sylvester Turner on Christmas Eve Sunday for his dedication to change.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The ceremony happened during halftime of the Texans vs. the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium.

For the second consecutive year, all 32 clubs from the NFL nominate someone who goes above and beyond in their pursuit of social change.

The Inspire Change Changemakers Award focuses on several areas, such as education, economic advancement, police-community relations, and criminal justice reform.

RELATED: Mayor Turner announces 1-year guaranteed income pilot program to help impoverished residents

Turner was nominated for his work as the 62nd mayor of Houston. He has launched several initiatives and programs geared toward helping the community. His Hire Houston Youth Program is said to have helped thousands of young people find local jobs in the city. He also spearheaded the Complete Communities program, a city-wide initiative to revitalize the under-resourced community in Houston.

Turner went to the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his gratitude towards the organization.

Turner will vacate the Houston mayor position after serving eight years in office. He is unable to run again due to term limits. Mayor-elect Democratic Sen. John Whitmire will replace him.