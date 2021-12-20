Running list of Houston restaurants and bars temporarily closed due to latest COVID outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas -- Over the weekend, a number of Houston restaurants announced temporary closures due to outbreaks of COVID-19 among their employees.Temporary closures had been a part of the early days of the pandemic, but they waned as more people became vaccinated and businesses followed CDC guidelines regarding quarantines and testing.Sadly, the omicron variant - currently responsible for over 80 percent of new cases in Houston - has triggered breakthrough infections, as demonstrated by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's announcement that he'd be quarantining after testing positive on Friday.Conversations with some employees of affected establishments reveal mostly good news for the people involved; thankfully, their symptoms are relatively mild. Most restaurants are so short staffed that losing even a couple of key employees degrades a business' ability to operate properly.