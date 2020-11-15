Houston Texans

Texans take on Cleveland Browns in ground game matchup

By Jake Trotter and Sarah Barshop
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Houston Texans hope to add a third win to the column as they take on the 5-3 Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 10 action.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson has six straight games with multiple passing touchdowns, the second-longest active streak in the NFL after Seattle's Russell Wilson (9).

Cleveland running back Nick Chubb, who has been out since Week 4 with a knee injury, is expected to return Sunday. The Browns were leading the NFL in rushing when Chubb was healthy, and they will look to get rolling on the ground once again.

Chubb could be activated from injured reserve, and a date against the last-place rushing defense (Houston is allowing an average of 159.5 rushing yards per game) could be the ticket to get the Browns' running game back on track.

Kickoff was set for noon, but a weather delay has moved that back.

