With 2 games left in regular season, Texans compete for playoff spot in crowded AFC division

As the Texans square off against AFC divisional rival Tennessee Titans in their final regular season home game on Sunday, the team eyes a playoff berth for the first time in four years.

As the Texans square off against AFC divisional rival Tennessee Titans in their final regular season home game on Sunday, the team eyes a playoff berth for the first time in four years.

As the Texans square off against AFC divisional rival Tennessee Titans in their final regular season home game on Sunday, the team eyes a playoff berth for the first time in four years.

As the Texans square off against AFC divisional rival Tennessee Titans in their final regular season home game on Sunday, the team eyes a playoff berth for the first time in four years.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After three forgettable years, it's the end of 2023, and the Texans are very much alive in the NFL's playoff race.

With two games to go in the regular season, the Texans' record is 8-7. The eight wins are more than the team had the last two seasons combined.

So, what has to happen in order for the Texans to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2019?

The simple way in is for the Texans to win their way in. Should they win Sunday's home finale vs. Tennessee and the season finale on Jan. 7 at Indianapolis, the Texans are guaranteed a playoff berth. Even if the team loses one of its final two games, there are scenarios in which the Texans can make the postseason, but they would need help from other teams.

According to ESPN, the Texans enter Week 17 with a 37.7% chance of reaching the postseason. NFL.com says if the Texans beat the Titans on New Year's Eve, those playoff odds rise to 51%. However, with a loss in the season's penultimate game, NFL.com gives the Texans just a 13% chance of reaching the playoffs.

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.