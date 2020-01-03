Sports

Nuño & Raheel talk Texans, TMNT and Braveheart

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- David Nuño & his pal, Raheel Ramzanali of ESPN 97.5 chopped it up on the eve of the Texans Bills AFC Wildcard game. The guys find a way to talk 90's fashion, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Braveheart when it comes to the Texans playing the Bills. Join them for a fun, spirited Texans conversation!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflfootballnfl playoffsespnhouston texans
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News