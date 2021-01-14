Houston Rockets fans trade James Harden jerseys for free car wash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9628252" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> James Harden did not practice with the Rockets today. This is a significant step as the team works to find a trade for their MVP.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston father and son are taking their anger to the next level after the Houston Rockets ended the suspense and drama surrounding James Harden by trading him to Brooklyn.The owners of i Car Wash on FM-1960 quickly changed their marque to inform Houstonians that they will take your Harden jersey and in exchange, give you a free car wash.This happened after the news broke that the Rockets sent Harden to the Nets in a blockbuster four-team trade.Many fans like Dixie Hernandez were already feeling the cold shoulder from Harden, well before this mega deal. She brought in her brother's jersey for a free car wash because he told her it was trash anyway."[Harden] gave up on the team. He gave up on his fans more importantly. So there's not much to say, but he's a quitter," she said.That is exactly why Zishan Quresham and his son, Mikaeel Quresham, decided to take in Harden jerseys to trash them and give out free car washes."I just love the Rockets. I'm really heartbroken right now, and as soon as I saw the news I said, 'You know what, enough is enough.' So now I'm sharing my heartache with you, Houston, taking jerseys, and I'm just having them trash it," said Zishan."We lost some memorable players like Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. We had a good team. He forced them off because he didn't want to share the ball, and now he's making us pay for it," said Mikaeel.Now that Harden is Brooklyn bound, you might be wondering what will happen to his restaurant, "Thirteen" on Bagby street.The publicists for Harden's restaurant said the following statement: