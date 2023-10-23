Charges filed against man accused of stabbing woman he was dating and her husband outside restaurant

A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing the woman he was dating and her husband during a restaurant parking lot fight in Houston's northside.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing the woman he was dating and her husband during a restaurant parking lot fight in Houston's northside.

The Houston Police Department said 25-year-old Micah Christian Eckert is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Friday, Oct. 20 incident.

According to HPD, at about 10:55 a.m., officers responded to a man and woman stabbed at a restaurant parking lot at 3201 North Shepherd Dr.

Eckert reportedly got into a physical altercation with the man before stabbing him and his wife.

Officers learned Eckert was dating the woman and was confronted by her husband before things escalated.

HPD said a security guard detained Eckert until officers arrived.

The 42-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Charges were then filed against Eckert, who was booked into the Harris County Jail.

