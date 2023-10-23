WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Charges filed against man accused of stabbing woman he was dating and her husband outside restaurant

KTRK logo
Monday, October 23, 2023 10:02PM
Man stabs woman he was dating and her husband at restaurant, HPD says
EMBED <>More Videos

A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing the woman he was dating and her husband during a restaurant parking lot fight in Houston's northside.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing the woman he was dating and her husband during a restaurant parking lot fight in Houston's northside.

The Houston Police Department said 25-year-old Micah Christian Eckert is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Friday, Oct. 20 incident.

According to HPD, at about 10:55 a.m., officers responded to a man and woman stabbed at a restaurant parking lot at 3201 North Shepherd Dr.

Eckert reportedly got into a physical altercation with the man before stabbing him and his wife.

Officers learned Eckert was dating the woman and was confronted by her husband before things escalated.

HPD said a security guard detained Eckert until officers arrived.

The 42-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Charges were then filed against Eckert, who was booked into the Harris County Jail.

SEE ALSO: Neighbor allegedly stabs man to death with kitchen knife at quinceañera in north Houston, HPD says

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW