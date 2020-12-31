3 killed in separate violent incidents across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people died in separate incidents across the city overnight, including a woman who was found dead in the middle of a busy southwest Houston road.

The woman's body was found in the 9000 block of Bissonnet at Braeswood Boulevard. It wasn't clear what led to her death.

In north Harris County, a 19-year-old was shot in the leg by a pregnant woman late Wednesday, deputies said. It happened on Blue Bell Road near Veterans Memorial just after 10 p.m.

In southeast Houston, a man was stabbed to death at a home late Wednesday. It happened just before midnight in the 1000 block of Globe Street. It appears the man was stabbed in the abdomen, according to Houston police. Residents at the home told investigators the victim had come home from a club but had stepped back outside where he was stabbed. Investigators said they believe the man was actually stabbed inside the house, but aren't sure what led to the killing.

Also in southeast Houston, a man was shot to death outside a Fuqua Street nightclub. It happened around 1:40 a.m. Thursday near Almeda in the parking lot of the Red Rooster Club. At least 10 shots were fired, according to Houston police investigators. There may have been a fight inside the club that spilled out into the parking lot where the shooting happened, investigators said. The body of a 35-year-old man was found, but there were no witnesses to the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmurderhomicide investigationhomicideshootingstabbingdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado Watch issued for Houston area until 3 p.m.
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
Happy New Year's Eve! World says 'goodbye' to 2020
Housewife who stabbed husband 193 times released from prison
Pregnant woman fires at least 20 shots at man in N Harris Co.
TxDOT and Lyft offering sober rides in Harris Co. for NYE
Breakdown of when & where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Houston
Show More
25-year-old dad charged in S. Braeswood crash that injured kids
Houstonians have until 5 p.m. to apply for federal Harvey aid
Drivers stranded for hours after series of crashes on snowy I-10
Heavy snow expected in parts of Texas with strong cold front
Fired worker deliberately spoiled vaccine, health system says
More TOP STORIES News