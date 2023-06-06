Man accused of shooting that killed 24-year-old, wounded friend in Houston's south side: HPD

An investigation is underway after two men were hit when someone shot at a home in Houston's south side, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into a 24-year-old man's shooting death led authorities to find the suspected shooter, police said.

Kevin Leon Brown, 22, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a May shooting that killed a man and injured another.

On May 2 at about 1:15 p.m., HPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 14100 block of Autumn Ridge Trail. At the scene, officers found Phadon McPhail and a friend in the front yard of a home with gunshot wounds.

Both men were rushed to the hospital, but two days later, on May 4, McPhail was pronounced dead, police said.

The second victim, an unidentified 22-year-old, is expected to survive his injuries.

Charging documents state that McPhail and his friend were sitting on the front porch of the home when they were shot.

Detectives said they collected surveillance video from neighbors. After reviewing videos, the suspect's vehicle is seen entering the neighborhood, passing Autumn Ridge Trail, driving to the end of the street, and then turning back onto the street the two men were on. Video shows a red Corolla slowing down, and the driver-side window lowering, and several gunshots were then heard, according to detectives.

Further investigation led authorities to charge Brown with the shooting. Police said Brown was arrested on Monday without incident. A motive was not immediately disclosed.

Brown remains in Harris County jail on a $125,000 bond.