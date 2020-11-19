shooting

Crash led to multiple armed people opening fire, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple people armed with guns opened fire just after a traffic crash near the Westpark Tollway, police said.

Houston police investigated reports of shots fired in the 4000 block of Rogerdale Road, near Harwin.

HPD said the crash that led to the shooting happened at around 10:40 a.m.

No one was shot or injured, but several ambulances were called to the area.

Video from SkyEye captured at least two cars connected to tow trucks and officers looking around the area.

There was no immediate word if anyone was in custody at the scene.

Police believe road rage was involved.

