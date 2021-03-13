shooting

2 shot outside Midtown McDonald's during confrontation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot to death outside a Midtown McDonald's Friday night after a disturbance between two groups, police said.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Main Street.

A group of people were riding scooters in the area and exchanged words with another group standing near a vehicle, according to Houston police.

At least one of the groups opened fire, hitting two men. One of the victims died outside the McDonald's. The other victim was found on Fannin Street and was taken to a hospital.

Investigators believe there may have been a female victim involved, but were still trying to locate her Saturday morning.

The shooting victims were brothers, police said.

There was no word on what happened to the shooter.

Friday's shooting was among at least seven violent incidents involving guns across Houston. Nine people were shot in the separate incidents.

