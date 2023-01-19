Gunshot victim escapes car that burst into flames right after hitting train in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man behind the wheel of a car suffered a gunshot wound before losing control and hitting a train in southeast Houston on Wednesday night.

The Houston Police Department said the man then escaped the wreckage before it ignited into flames in the 9700 block of Mykawa Road, near Airport Boulevard.

The ordeal didn't end there. According to police, the wounded man wouldn't get help until he was two miles away from the wreckage in the 6800 block of Telean Street, where police responded to the shooting call at about 7:30 p.m.

The man was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery, police said.

Police didn't say whether the man was shot while driving or if he was hit elsewhere before taking the wheel.

Police also didn't offer any information on whether an arrest was made or if they are seeking anyone in connection with the shooting.

