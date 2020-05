Houston Rooftop Cinema Club releases Spring 2020 movie lineup

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring is right around the corner, which means we'll be ditching the cold attire soon and will enjoy some fun in the warm weather, starting with a movie night at Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club The popular outdoor theater has released its Spring movie line up, which includes favorites such as Pretty Woman, Dirty Dancing and the Oscar-winning film Parasite.The Houston venue is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd in the Galleria area. Don't miss out on these showings.March 18 - Urban CowboyMarch 19 - Selena: Open CaptionsMarch 20 - Do The Right ThingMarch 21 - Poetic JusticeMarch 22 - Pretty WomanMarch 25 - GreaseMarch 26 - HarrietMarch 27 - You Choose: Tarantino FeatureMarch 28 - Menace II SocietyMarch 29 - Miss CongenialityMarch 30 - Troop Beverly HillsMarch 31 - Pretty In PinkApril 1 - Sweet Home AlabamaApril 2 - When Harry Met SallyApril 3 - Runaway BrideApril 4 - Love JonesApril 5 - The Princess BrideApril 6 - Cry - BabyApril 7 - Pure CountryApril 8 - Cinderella (1997)April 9 - ParasiteApril 10 - Romeo and Juliet (1996)April 11 - Ace Ventura: Pet DetectiveApril 12 - The NotebookApril 13 - The SandlotApril 14 - CluelessApril 15 - Grease: Sing-AlongApril 16 - SelenaApril 17 - There's Something About MaryApril 18 - Empire RecordsApril 19 - Jerry MaguireApril 20 - Dazed and ConfusedApril 21 - Brown SugarApril 22 - Anchorman: The Legend of Ron BurgundyApril 23 - The Time Traveler's WifeApril 24 - Dirty Dancing: Open CaptionsApril 25 - House Party 2April 26 - Fried Green TomatoesApril 27 - Stand By MeApril 28 - FridayApril 29 - The Best ManApril 30 - Pretty WomanVisit the Rooftop Cinema Club's website for more movies, announcements, and tickets.