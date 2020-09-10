Houston Rockets' player Danuel House Jr. faces NBA probe for potential violation of bubble protocol

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida -- Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr.'s status for the remainder of the Western Conference semifinals is in jeopardy as the NBA probes a potential violation of campus protocol, sources told ESPN.House, the Rockets' sixth man, has denied any violation on a matter that has the league probing his activity within the team hotel, sources said.He did not leave the perimeter of the campus, sources said.House was a late scratch for Houston's Game 3 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers because of what the Rockets termed "personal reasons," and sources said there's no indication that the league will allow him to play in Game 4 on Thursday. The Lakers lead the Rockets 2-1 in the best-of-seven playoff series.The National Basketball Players Association has been talking to league officials on House's behalf and trying to find a resolution on the issue, sources said.The NBA is believed to be considering whether House could be subjected to a 10-day quarantine period for an alleged violation, sources said.Rockets teammate Bruno Caboclo and Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes had to spend 10 days in quarantine for violations of campus protocol soon after teams reported to the Walt Disney World Resort for the NBA's restart.Team and league officials have declined to specify the nature of House's violation.House has averaged 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during the playoffs. Houston coach Mike D'Antoni referred to House, 27, as one of the league's most underrated two-way players on Tuesday, one day before the forward had to sit out a pivotal game in the series against the Lakers.